How to stay on a healthy track this holiday season

With Thanksgiving just a week behind us and Christmas right around the corner, the holiday season is in full swing. With all of the cheery music, twinkling lights, and online shopping comes the decadent holiday treats and delicious foods that are oftentimes hard to resist.
With the right mindset and preparation, it is easier than you think to stay healthy during the holidays while still enjoying yourself. The 54D Nutrition Team provided some helpful tips for staying on the healthy track this season.
1- Plan ahead!
If you’re heading to a family member’s house for a holiday celebration, find out the food that is going to be served. Knowing in advance helps you plan accordingly to make sure you stay on a healthy track and aren’t thrown for any surprises. Also, organizing your meals ahead of time keeps it stress-free so you spend less time worrying about the food and more time making memories.
If the celebration is at a restaurant, call ahead to find out the menu so you can decide what you are going to eat calmly and make the choices conscientiously and without haste.
2- Eat beforehand.
If the menu of what is being served doesn‘t have many options to suit your diet, eat something healthy before leaving your house. Filling up on veggies and fiber will help control your appetite and keep you full, which in return will allow you to make better choices and not eat more of what is not on your list.
3- Bring a healthy dish.
If the holiday celebration is at someone‘s home, prepare a healthy dish to bring to your gathering. This way, it will be guaranteed that something healthy will be on the dinner table and you will have the opportunity to share your healthy lifestyle with your family and friends. Below is a yummy recipe perfect to bring to your holiday soiree.
Honey and Balsamic Roasted Butternut Squash Pumpkin Salad
6 Servings | 40 minutes
Ingredients:
-2 lbs butternut squash, deseeded, cut into 1 in-thick pieces
-Olive oil spray
-1/4 cup unsalted, roasted, no shell pumpkin seeds
-2 cups baby spinach and kale mix
-Salt & pepper to taste
-Honey and Balsamic Dressing:
-2 tbsp cup Honey
-1 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
-1/2 tablespoon olive oil
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 475F. Line a baking sheet with baking paper. Place pumpkin in a single layer on a sheet. Spray with oil and turn to coat. Season with salt and pepper. Roast squash, turning midway, for 20 minutes or until golden and tender. Set aside to cool to room temperature.
Make honey and balsamic dressing: Combine honey, vinegar and oil and mix to combine. Microwave for about 10 seconds or until honey is melted. Mix again until well combined.
Place spinach, kale and squash in a large bowl. Sprinkle with pumpkin seeds. Drizzle with dressing. Season with salt and pepper. Serve.
4 - Steer clear of sugary alcoholic drinks.
Instead of indulging in one too many sugar-filled alcoholic drinks, bring the ingredients you need to make your own fun and festive drink to replace the alcoholic one. Lean on carbonated drinks, vegetables, herbs, or fruits that are generally used in cocktails, such as cucumber, ginger, mint, lemon, among others. If you can’t resist giving in to some alcohol, make sure to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water in between drinks.