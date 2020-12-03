How to stay on a healthy track this holiday season

With Thanksgiving just a week behind us and Christmas right around the corner, the holiday season is in full swing. With all of the cheery music, twinkling lights, and online shopping comes the decadent holiday treats and delicious foods that are oftentimes hard to resist.

With the right mindset and preparation, it is easier than you think to stay healthy during the holidays while still enjoying yourself. The 54D Nutrition Team provided some helpful tips for staying on the healthy track this season.

1- Plan ahead!

If you’re heading to a family member’s house for a holiday celebration, find out the food that is going to be served. Knowing in advance helps you plan accordingly to make sure you stay on a healthy track and aren’t thrown for any surprises. Also, organizing your meals ahead of time keeps it stress-free so you spend less time worrying about the food and more time making memories.

If the celebration is at a restaurant, call ahead to find out the menu so you can decide what you are going to eat calmly and make the choices conscientiously and without haste.

2- Eat beforehand.

If the menu of what is being served doesn‘t have many options to suit your diet, eat something healthy before leaving your house. Filling up on veggies and fiber will help control your appetite and keep you full, which in return will allow you to make better choices and not eat more of what is not on your list.