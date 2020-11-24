A luxury jeweler created a $1.5 million COVID-19 face mask

Yvel, an Israeli luxury jewelry brand, recently unveiled the world’s “most expensive” COVID-19 face mask with a price tag of $1.5 million.

This mask may make your wallet a whole lot lighter, but because of all the hardware, it will definitely weigh down your face. According to the jeweler, the protective gear is adorned with 250 grams of pure 18-karat gold and 3,608 diamonds weighing a combined 210 carats, making the $1.5 million cost more than justified.

While this is obviously something to look at and appreciate, it’s not just a show piece. The mask is “fully functional” for the pandemic and is designed with a slot to insert a disposable N-99 mask, Yvel said.

So, why did this luxury jewelry brand make such an expensive piece? According to Yvel, the mask was made as a commission piece. The jeweler didn’t identify the buyer, simply describing him as “a Los Angeles-based businessman,” as previously reported by FOX Business when news of the creation first broke.

What makes this whole thing even better is the fact that the buyer didn’t just want the mask for bragging rights or to show off how much money he has. The mystery man has been a longtime Yvel customer, so because of the hardships caused by the pandemic, he wanted to support the company’s 150 employees in the U.S. and Israel.

Isaac Levy, the owner and co-founder of Yvel, said in a written statement that he met with some long-term customers in the spring seeking orders to keep the company’s production center open so that employees could continue working as the pandemic slowed many industries.