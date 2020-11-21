Did you that in 2020 the number of Black businesses has dropped more than 40 percent? According to NBC News, from 2014 to 2019, women and minority-owned businesses were on the rise, growing to a total of 21 percent; however, when the COVID-19 became a pandemic, and the country started to quarantine, the trend drastically stopped affecting entrepreneurs and making them find new ways to navigate thought the crisis and somehow find a plan that would help their beloved businesses survive.

Luckily, as part of their $1MM commitment, Caress launched the Dreams to Reality Fund, in partnership with IFundWomen of Color (IFWOC) to help fight funding inequity among Brown and Black women. The brand developed by Unilever believes every good idea should have a fighting chance; therefore, they will award 150 additional women of color founders each with a $1,000 grant and a $1,500 coaching annual coaching membership on IFundWomen including 1:1 coaching and 6-month fundraising intensive.

Some of these grant recipients have successfully met their crowdfunding goals, while others still need funding. To support these great entrepreneurs during Small Business Saturday — a shopping holiday held during the Saturday after Thanksgiving — find below female-founded small businesses.

10 Female-founded small businesses you can support during Small Business Saturday

Kado

KADOO is a female-founded gift box company that passionately believes in the thoughtfulness of gifting. They design well-curated gift boxes containing products that focus on artisan-made, sustainable, organic and natural ingredients — prioritizing sourcing from local makers and women-owned businesses. Beyond the products and their origins, KADOO adopts the concept of Japanese Furoshiki fabric wrapping that spreads awareness on promoting reusability and reducing paper waste.

Cherry Blossom Intimates