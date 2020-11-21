How to entertain, decorate and buy gifts for Friendsgiving, Thanksgiving, and Christmas

Friendsgiving, Thanksgiving, Christmas Dinner, and Christmas Eve are just around the corner. Although our number of guests will be drastically reduced for security reasons, that does not mean that you should put aside your traditions. We are aware that 2020 has been a year full of challenges for our physical and mental health and financially, so it is likely that our budget will be lower than in previous years. However, a lower budget does not mean poor quality; on the contrary, it motivates you to look for other ways to cover everything you want to do.

Decorating expert Imary Belandria, Gift Guide expert Anabelle Blum, and MasterChef Latino 2019 winner, Food from the Heart founder and author Lauren Arboleda, shared with HOLA! USA, useful tips to end the year positively, as a family, and creating memorable moments.

Imary Belandria

The events and spaces stylist, entrepreneur, and creative director of My Papilot uses the end-of-the-year festivities to connect with her loved ones. Thanks to her great skill in decoration, she can create a festive and unique atmosphere, always taking care of her pocket, regardless of the event’s size.

These are her tips for decorating with inexpensive materials or with what we already have at home.

Decorate keeping your traditions

©@mypapilot Set up a pesebre (manger), either under the tree or on a table next to the tree.

Try not to make fancy decorations and go for something simple but beautiful. Set up a pesebre (manger), either under the tree or on a table next to the tree. If you have been collecting the pieces through the years, use them, and find a way to place the figurines differently and creatively. If you don’t have the traditional nativity scene, at Fiestas Amazon, an Amazon.com curated page that celebrates Latino traditions for the holidays; you can find a great variety according to your budget.

Create an inspiration board

©@mypapilot When you create a board, you can have a clear vision of what will work and what you need.

When you create a board, you can have a clear vision of what will work and what you need. If you want this year’s decoration to reflect peace and calm, opt for neutral colors such as white, gray, or beige; if, on the contrary, you want your home to look vibrant, use the traditional colors of the holiday you are celebrating.

Reuse the boxes of your online purchases