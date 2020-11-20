Marc Anthony is selling his Coral Gables waterfront estate for $27 million

Only two years after purchasing the waterfront estate, Marc Anthony has listed his Coral Gables, Florida property for sale at $27 million. The Grammy winner bought the home for $19 million and hopes to turn a healthy profit on his investment.

Anthony purchased the waterfront property from Bacardi heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi back in 2018. Prior to that, she spent eight years overseeing its construction, asking $18 million for the house in 2014 when it was still under construction. Once it was finished, she listed the the home, called Villa Costanera, for $27,260,000 in 2016, reduced it to $25 million the following year, and finally let it go for $19 million.

Located on the exclusive Islands of Cocoplum, the gorgeous property features a circular motor drive while the back of the property overlooks gardens and the Coral Gables waterway. Designed by Rafael Portoundo, the home’s interiors are filled with arched windows and doorways, built-in seating, and coffered ceilings. The design of the home allows natural light to pour into every room.

The “Amalfi-coast inspired masterpiece” features 17,000 square feet of living space on a 1.3-acre corner lot, it also includes 480 feet of water frontage with a dock and ocean access. The residence has 12 bedrooms, 13 baths, and two powder rooms. Along with a formal living room and dining room, the layout includes a family room and an eat-in kitchen with dual islands and a butler‘s pantry. An expansive master suite includes a sitting area and two baths.

As if that’s not enough, more luxurious details around the home include a commercial elevator, wine cellar, gym, and even staff quarters. The outdoor entertainment area features a summer kitchen, covered terraces, a heated pool, and a spa.