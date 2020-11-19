5 exercises parents can easily do during the quarantine

Celebrity trainer Omar Cordero says that for many of us, figuring out how to keep ourselves and our kids moving while in quarantine can be a challenge; however, this doesn’t mean impossible. To help our readers become the best version of themselves, he shared with HOLA! USA exercises parents can do at home with their kids, as a bonus to keep them healthy and active! It is imperative for the expert to have routines that don’t require weights or any other equipment. According to him, all you’ll need is your body!

©Omar Cordero Celebrity trainer Omar Cordero offers fitness tips you can do at home with your kids and without weights or any other equipment.



Cordero is known for being an elite master trainer based in Miami and for training A-list celebs, like singer JenCarlos Canela, executives in Corporate America, and seniors looking to get (and stay) healthy. The expert also specializes in virtual fitness training and is a Licensed Certified Personal Trainer with expertise in Resistance Training, Endurance Training, and Fitness Nutrition.

Find below five exercises parents can do (at

home) with their kids.

1. The Plank: Lie down on the floor with your toes and forearms on the ground while keeping your body straight and hold that position as long as you can. “The Plank” works out various aspects of the “core” for an individual). I cannot stress enough how important the core is in terms of enabling you to incorporate other types of exercises safely into your routine effectively.

It provides stability throughout your system and protects your spine, and allows you to lift various loads from different positions. Begin with 30 seconds and work your way up to maintaining a “plank” position for over a minute – it’s a great exercise that measures your overall core strength.

2. “The Air Squat”: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and your arms stretched forward. Lower your body until your thighs are parallel with the floor. Your knees should be extended in the same direction as your toes. Return to the start position and do the next “Rep.”