Why is Friday 13th known as such an unlucky day?

There are two main theories as to the origins of why the number 13, combined with being Friday is so unlucky. The first theory comes from the Bible believe it or not. Judas, who betrayed Jesus, was the 13th guest to sit down at the Last Supper. Even today, some people do not like having 13 people sitting at the table, so they sit whatever they can down in a seat to make the count 14 people, even if its a doll or a teddy bear! The second theory comes from Norse mythology. The gods were having a dinner party which was ruined by the 13th guest, who caused the world to go into darkness.

Unlucky number 13 is something taken so seriously that some hotels do not have a room 13, or lots of buildings do not have a 13th floor, or even airlines that skip row 13 and go straight from 12 to 14.

Are all Fridays unlucky? While for hundreds of years Friday has been considered the unluckiest day of the week, there is one Friday a year which is thought to be very lucky: and that is Good Friday. The day of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion, is thought to be the only Friday that isn’t unlucky, thus its positive name. Sailors, who tend to be superstitious, choose to start a long trip on Good Friday.