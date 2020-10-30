Five things you might want to know about Día de Muertos

Día de Muertos is a Catholic holiday celebrated in Mexico and elsewhere who observe All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day. The two-day festivities (November 1 and November 2) involves prayers, ofrendas, parades, cookouts, and more. It is unknown the exact period this tradition started; however, some Mexican academics believe it has indigenous pre-hispanic roots, while others think that it might be a 20th-century tradition adapted from Spain to encourage Mexican nationalism.

In other Spanish-speaking countries, the festivity is part of the Hispanic Catholic festival and is commonly called Día de Los Muertos, or Día de Los Fieles Difuntos. The observance in Mexico has become a national symbol; therefore, in 2008, a committee requested to UNESCO the adoption of an agenda to declare the tradition an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

To learn more about this multi-day holiday and how to celebrate it, find below five things you might want to know.

1. The annual holiday is nothing like a funeral

Día de Muertos is not a day to be sad or mourn the departed.

Día de Muertos is not a day to be sad or mourn the departed, but a date to celebrate, and remember their lives with activities, food, and drinks the deceased enjoyed in life. According to the tradition, during these days the dead return awake from their eternal sleep to enjoy the celebration and visit their loved ones.

2. Families build ofrendas (altars) to honor the deceased

Día de Muertos ofrenda

Every year, families build breathtaking and colorful Día de Muertos altars containing all the favorite foods and beverages of the departed. The altar includes photos and memorabilia that belonged to the departed. It is also decorated with orange Mexican marigolds (Tagetes erecta) called cempasúchil or Flor de Muerto (‘Flower of Dead’), scores of candles, tequila, mezcal, or jars of atole, trinkets, candied pumpkin, pan de muerto (‘bread of the dead’), and sugar skulls.