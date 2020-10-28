Mattel’s efforts to make Barbie more inclusive have paid off in record-breaking sales

Mattel Inc reported a surprise rise in quarterly sales on Thursday and forecast more growth in the holiday season, according to reports from Reuters. As retailers rushed to restock their shelves of Barbie dolls and other toys in high demand from stuck-at-home kids, things have been going really well for the brand. The toymaker’s shares rose a whopping 6% in extended trading.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing schools in many parts of the country to instead hold classes online, parents have been turning to play sets and board games to keep children’s boredom to a minimum, which has caused a boost in toy sales at retailers such as Walmart Inc and Target Corp.

As this rise in sales continues, causing pre-pandemic inventories to run low, Mattel has decided to boost shipments, which lead to a 10% jump in its third quarter net sales--which marks the biggest increase in a decade.

According to research firm NPD, the demand is expected to increase even more as wealthy families with an excess of money to spend due to canceled vacations splurge on things like toys for their children during the holiday season.

©Mattel

Ynon Kreiz, Mattel’s Chief Executive Officer, said he expects Barbie play houses and fashion dolls to be among the company’s best-selling toys for the holiday quarter, but also made sure to warn consumers of potential overall supply challenges.

“We cannot be certain we will fully meet the surge in consumer demand,” Kreiz said on a call with analysts.