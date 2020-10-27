‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Melissa Fumero reveals ghost encounter, sweet new project and more

Melissa Fumero kicked off 2020 with a smattering of celebrations. Good news brimmed on all fronts of the 38-year-old Latina’s life. She marked 12 years of marriage with her husband David Fumero, 47. The pair and their son Enzo, four, welcomed a second baby boy named Axel. Not to mention, her hit series Brooklyn Nine-Nine was renewed for an eighth season. Then 2020 showed its true colors.

“It’s been really hard with the new baby, lack of sleep, and the pandemic to focus on my creative needs,” Melissa tells us. “Thankfully, I have had a couple of projects I’ve been developing so I’ve been able to pour some energy into those endeavors, but I really really miss work and being creative with other artists.”

©Butterfinger Melissa Fumero has partnered with Butterfinger for a fun treat this Halloween

One of those projects is a sweet Halloween collaboration with her favorite candy Butterfinger, which she graciously took the time to chat about. While the Cuban-American’s lips were sealed on any Brooklyn Nine-Nine news, Melissa lifted our spirits with a ghoulishly good conversation that, by the end, will have you calling her a Hallo-queen!

HOLA!: What have you been doing to keep creative in this unsettling time?

In a recent interview, you said you “never felt ‘othered’ until I started working in the entertainment business.” As a successful performer and Latina powerhouse in your own right, do you have any advice for people currently facing adversity in the Latinx community?

I think it’s up to us to be more outspoken about how we are portrayed, and I think we have to seize this moment where it feels like we are being listened to just a pinch more. When we see stereotypes or stories or characters that don’t feel authentic, I think it’s ok for us to question them and when necessary say, “I’m not auditioning for that.”

Lastly, we have to go to each other for help and support one another in this industry. I am constantly trying to meet and form relationships with more and more Latinx talent for this very reason. The more connected we are to each other, the more we hire each other, the more power we will have.

Well said! Now, we send you and all parents so many extra kudos in 2020. Any funny stories with the kids at home that you’d be willing to share?

Oh man, it’s like a million little moments ya know? We definitely have laughed our way through these rough times as much as we’ve cried because of our kids. Our four-year-old is a very proud big brother, and loves to make Axel laugh so he’s always dancing for him, making faces or silly voices for him. He’s an early riser, and one morning we found him at 6 am sitting on the kitchen counter attempting to make a bottle of formula for the baby. It was a huge mess! We had to try not to laugh or be like “oh no!!” because he was so proud.