Elton John teams up with Mattel to launch his very own Barbie doll

Elton John has teamed up with Mattel to launch his very own Barbie doll, which marks the collaboration of two pop culture icons. Rather than making a Barbie that looks exactly like the music icon, the Elton John Barbie is a take on the brand’s classic doll inspired by the singer’s enduring style.

The blond Barbie features voluminous blonde, curly hair under a purple bowler hat, sporting an Elton-embossed bomber jacket and a pair of flared jeans embellished with the singer’s initials. The doll is also wearing John’s signature pink-tinted glasses and a pair of platform boots. Plus, as a nod to the decades John had dedicated to activism for the LGBTQ community, there are rainbow stripes on both the jacket and boots.

The launch of the commemorative Barbie doll comes at the same time as the 45-year anniversary of Elton John’s legendary 1975 Dodgers Stadium concert. At the time, the performance broke a world record for the largest single artist concert ever. The music icon’s glittering Dodgers outfit from the show was immortalized on film in the 2019 biopic, Rocketman, and the outfit is also represented on the new Barbie figure’s box to mark the occasion.

As for the Barbie doll itself, this collaboration is the latest in a long line of Barbie team-ups with top names in different industries including music, movies, and fashion. For the project, John worked closely with Mattel on the officially-licensed product, from initial inspiration and planning to the actual production.