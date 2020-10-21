Astrologist Valerie Mesa on how to find love with help from the cosmos

Did you know that according to astrology, when Mercury goes retrograde, you can start feeling lethargic, chaotic, restless, unfocused, and anxious? Good communication with your significant other might be challenging, and frustration, stress, and impatience can push you to make temperamental decisions.

The good news is that the last period of Mercury retrograde of 2020 is here, and according to Chispa’s resident astrologer, Valerie Mesa, this can have effects on love. Luckily, the expert shared with HOLA! USA, all the tips on finding love and how to be confident with signals from the universe.

HOLA! USA: How Astrology ties into finding a romantic connection?

Valerie Mesa: When it comes to an application like Chispa, which is the first application that‘s ever brought that component where you can find someone that shares similar backgrounds, similar culture. I feel like it’s very similar to astrology, which is how it ties in because astrology is an excellent tool to cultivate self-awareness.

When you get to know yourself through the lens of astrology, whether it be, knowing your sun sign, your moon sign, your Venus sign, more specifically when it comes to love, you’re learning about yourself, and at the end of the day, your birth chart is an exact screenshot of the sky the day you were born.

There’s no such thing as another you. So that is what makes you unique and astrology really shows that, and it puts a magnifying glass and all those beautiful attributes that you bring to the table, and I think that is a conversation starter. I feel like it boosts your confidence and helps you feel comfortable in your skin. It makes things flow a lot easier, which ties back to the application because especially for Latinos — I like to feel when someone feels at home. I can communicate, and everything can flow, and I think that the same thing happens with astrology when you know your sign, and you know what you bring to the table and what you’re looking for, etc.

What Latinx singles should look for from an astrology perspective as we approach the cuffing season and the last Mercury retrograde of 2020?

Well, for Mercury, you‘re talking about the planet of communication. So, communication is huge in a relationship, and when it comes to dating, you want to make sure that you’re clear with your approach with your delivery. And I think that sometimes with mercury retrograde, things could be swept under the rug or be misunderstood. That’s what tends to happen with mercury retrograde — sometimes exes come back from the past as well because mercury kind of brings back the past, and realistically, what it does is that it wants us to review something. Mercury is taking a step back, slowing down, because it wants us to reassess the situation. So, I think that for Latinos — and anyone really — I think this is a time for you to reflect on what it is that you want to work on.

How do I know if a person’s zodiac sign is compatible with mine?

Realistically if you want to know more in-depth, you will have to work with an astrologer. You‘re going to have a composite chart done. Here, you blend both birth charts, and you see the synergy between both people. But one thing you could look for is the elements; the elements are huge, for instance, fire, earth, air, and water. If, for example, you are an Aquarius, you’re an earth sign. So looking for fellow air signs is already something that can help you and it can be beneficial because there’s no better feeling than being in your element.