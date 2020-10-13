Eva Longoria stays in shape by having a balance of both intense and relaxing workouts

Almost anything Eva Longoria sets her mind to, whether it’s activism, acting, or working out - she gives 110% of herself. “I mean, she is superhuman, I don’t know how else to explain it,“ her trainer, Grant Roberts told Hollywood Life about Longoria’s work ethic in the gym. It doesn’t come as a surprise that the 45-year-old is in incredible shape. Longoria has been open about wanting to get in shape after having her son, Santiago in 2018 and she often posts videos to her Instagram page of her working out with her Roberts.

Although she loves working out, she told US Weekly that she wasn’t too hard on herself about getting her pre-baby body back right away after having her son. “It created a human life, so I really wasn‘t too hard (on myself) about getting back into shape,” the actress told the magazine.

After giving her body time to heal, Longoria hit the ground running by amping up her workouts to incorporate intense strength training sessions, according to Women’s Health.

In addition to strength training, Longoria prefers to constantly change up her routine by mixing in running, yoga, pilates, and even a SoulCycle class from time to time, according to a 2017 People interview.“Everybody thinks there‘s some kind of secret to looking good, but it’s not a secret. It’s diet and exercise,” Longoria said in the interview.

When it comes to cardio, Longoria doesn’t do too much of it. Her trainer Roberts said she does some cardio but her toned look comes mostly from weight training, according to Women’s Health. In addition to lifting heavy weights, Longoria also does resistance training using cable machines. She’ll do specific exercises such as cable squat rows, an exercise that works the entire body.

In regards to standard weight training, Roberts’s approach with Longoria is to stick to the basics. “Traditional old school weight training with some unique angles and movements,” he told Hollywood Life.

Longoria’s trainer also has her do exercises using TRX bands. Longoria will perform exercises on the bands such as inverted rows, an exercise that causes muscles to really burn due to the instability.