Spanish artist, Okuda San Miguel teamed up with 1800 Tequila to put his eccentric art onto special edition tequila bottles

Artist, Okuda San Miguel’s work can easily be described as eccentric, extraordinary, and something you’ve probably never seen anything like before. Typically Okuda’s canvases are over the top, building size pieces of art. More recently, the 39-year-old artist took on a new project in collaboration with the brand, 1800 Tequila where his work is shown on a much more tangible scale.

For his latest endeavor, the Spanish artist took his signature colorful, geometric style of art to bottles of tequila to collaborate with the brand. The iconic tequila brand is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Essential 1800 Artists Series. For the series, each year world-renowned artists such as Keith Haring and Shantell Martin create work to be put on the brand’s tequila bottles.

This year, Okuda holds the honor of celebrating the series anniversary by being selected as the artist to have his work featured on the bottles.

©1800 Tequila

Okuda said working with a brand such as 1800 Tequila was special to him because he loves Mexico and its culture, which often inspires his work. Okuda said it wasn’t an easy task to create art specifically designed for a glass bottle and it was a lengthy process, especially during these unprecedented times with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Although it was challenging, the Spanish artist said it was a special project for him as he loves to transform different objects into beautiful pieces of art.