Kristen Stewart shares what she’s most nervous about playing Princess Diana in a new biopic film

Some exciting news for royal enthusiasts! A new film titled, “Spencer,” about Princess Diana is in the works of being made, according to Town & Country. “Twilight” actress, Kristen Stewart has been cast to play the late Princess Diana and the actress is already feeling the pressure of stepping into such iconic shoes. Side note: if you’re confused about the title of the film, Spencer is actually Princess Diana’s maiden name, according to Town & Country.

In regards to playing the Princess, Stewart expressed both her excitement and what is making her most nervous about this upcoming film in an interview with InStyle. “The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it‘s so, so distinct and particular,” the actress told the magazine. ”I’m working on it now and already have my dialect coach.”

Along with getting the person’s accent and mannerisms down, for an actor or actress, taking on the role of a real person requires extensive research, and that’s exactly what Stewart is doing for this film. “It‘s one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don’t want to just play Diana—I want to know her implicitly,” she said.

On social media, there were mixed reactions about Stewart playing Princess Diana but director, Pablo Larraín has faith in the “Charlie’s Angels” actress in doing a great job in this role. “To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery,” Larraín told Deadline. ”Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need.”

Larraín also said in the interview with Deadline, “As a filmmaker, when you have someone who can hold such a weight, dramatic and narrative weight just with her eyes, then you have the strong lead who can deliver what we are looking for,“ he said.

On why Larraín chose to create a film about the late Princess, he said the Royals have always intrigued him. “I’ve always been intrigued and fascinated by the Royal Family and how things are in that culture, which we don’t have where I come from. Diana is such a powerful icon, where millions and millions of people, not just women, but many people around the world felt empathy toward her in her life,” he said in the interview.

According to Town & Country, “Spencer,” will not focus on Diana’s tragic death. Instead, it will focus more specifically on the late princess’s self-discovery and identity. “The key is how she discovers during the process of the movie that what she really needs to do is be who she wants to be,” Larraín said. ”And by that, it doesn’t mean she needs to be next to anyone, to be part of anything, but herself and her own children.”

The film doesn’t have a release date yet.