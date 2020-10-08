5 Latinx books to read this fall

There’s something about fall that always invites you to find a cozy place, and with coffee, in hand, push you to get lots in books and relatable stories.

To continue highlighting Hispanic and Latina voices during this particular month, we enlisted five books that will take you from boosting your self-esteem to understanding the real meaning behind the word “Latinx.”

I AM THESE TRUTHS by Sunny Hostin

Daughter of a Puerto Rican mother and Black father, Sunny Hostin, opens up about growing up bi-racial in her new book, I AM THESE TRUTHS. Born as Asunción Cummings, the New York native and co-host on ABC’s morning talk show The View and Senior Legal Correspondent and Analyst for ABC News, wrote about her profound and personal experience of living in poverty and the trauma of witnessing the stabbing of her uncle Ed at the age of 7. Hostin also shares how her parents suffered from police harassment and discrimination when moving the family to a better neighborhood and providing a better life. All of the injustices she witnessed as a young girl fueled her passion for fighting for social justice and equality. In her memoir, Hostin also shares her heartbreaking experience of suffering five miscarriages and her infertility struggles.

What Would Frida Do? A Guide to Living Boldly by Arianna Davis