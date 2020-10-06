‘Dune’ movie faces officially delay for October 2021

The highly anticipated movie Dune has been officially delayed to October 2021, as it was set to have a Christmas release, however the production in charge Warner Bros and Legendary have rescheduled Wonder Woman 1984 as well as more films amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The marketing decision comes now that the film industry continues to be impacted by the virus, and the release for multiple movies keep being delayed as theaters across the world remain closed.

The sci-fi movie caused a big commotion with the release of the trailer, with an all-star casting including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

This is the latest film that has been delayed, with production studios keeping a positive mindset and hoping for a holiday vaccine, however because there hasn’t been a recent update on a cure for the virus, the smartest decision for companies is to delay the release and hope for a bigger audience next year.

Another long awaited movie is the latest James Bond flick No Time to Die, with the recent music video release by Billie Eilish, featuring Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig, however the delay for 2021 was imminent with theaters closing indefinitely this year.

One of the most important sources of income for movie releases comes from New York, which have resulted in Gov. Andrew Cuomo being blamed, after John Fithian head of the National Association of Theatre Owners accused him of not adapting theaters to the pandemic and affecting the industry irreparably.