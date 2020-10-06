Tyra Banks made a rookie hosting mistake on ‘DWTS’ that left contestants confused

On Monday night’s “ Dancing with the Stars ” episode, the show’s new host, Tyra Banks made a big mistake, comparable to the mishap that happened at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant when Steve Harvey announced the wrong winner.

This season of “Dancing with the Stars” has been an interesting one to say the least. With a new host, cast members such as “Tiger King” star, Carole Baskin and “Cheer” coach, Monica Aldama, and the fact that the show is taking place during the midst of a pandemic has been one of this year’s can’t miss shows to tune into each week.

Each week, different things happen on the dancing competition show that sometimes causes viewers to scratch their heads and that’s exactly what happened this week. When the former model was announcing which dancing couples were safe and which were potentially being eliminated, the 46-year-old announced the wrong names. Banks incorrectly announced that Monica Aldama and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy were safe when in reality they were in the bottom two.

The mishap got worse when the former “America’s Next Top Model,” host announced that partners Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe, and Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd, were in the bottom two. This news left “Selling Sunset,” star Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko confused about whether or not they were safe as they remained on stage. Banks then had to call Aldama and Chmerkovskiy back on stage to face elimination.