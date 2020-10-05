Jennifer Lopez got into the fall spirit at a pumpkin patch with her twins over the weekend

Now that October is upon us, a lot of us - including celebrities - are getting into the fall spirit. Between pumpkin picking, decorating for Halloween, baking, fall festivities are everywhere. Jennifer Lopez proved that she is one of the celebs who love this time of year too with a recent Instagram post she put up on Sunday.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer posted a series of photos showing off the beautiful, relaxing weekend she had with her family. The first of four photos in the series captioned, “Sun Daze 🎃🧡🌅,” is of Lopez looking over her shoulder to the camera with a stunning sunset behind her. Lopez is wearing a black hoodie, large silver hoops, and her hair in a high bun. The next photo is of the triple threat hugging her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max. The three looked cozy all dressed in sweatshirts enjoying the outdoors.

The third picture in the batch shows JLO taking a photo of her kids and their friends at a pumpkin patch. Even at a pumpkin patch, the “Hustlers” actress looks stylish in a white t-shirt tucked into a pair of green cargo pants, with a cream-colored crossbody bag, and matching sneakers. The third photo is a more up-close shot of Emme, Max, and their group of friends surrounded by pumpkins. Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez commented on the post with three red heart emojis.

Between being a great mom to her twins and being a global pop star and actress, JLO sure keeps busy. On Friday, the 51-year-old posted a stunning photo of herself showing off her long wavy brown hair and toned abs. The photo was captioned, “Back to basics ✨🤍💙,” yet this photo of Lopez was anything but basic.