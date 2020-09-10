Barbie has released the second-ever ‘Dia de Muertos’ doll

Barbie has released the second-ever Dia De Los Muertos 2020 Barbie Catrina doll. The doll is based on the character of ‘La Calavera Catrina’ who is an icon of the Day of Dead in Mexico. The multi-day holiday is celebrated from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 and honors the lives of loved ones and ancestors that have passed away.

Mattel, the maker of Barbie released its first version of Barbie Catrina in September 2019 and it was unveiled in Mexico. The first edition of the doll was so successful that it sold out before making a second debut in an online store.



Barbie celebrates the time-honored tradition of Día de Muertos with a new collectible doll honoring the symbols and... Posted by Barbie on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

This year‘s doll’s designer is Mexican American designer Javier Meabe. He said he drew inspiration from his family tradition and culture. “As a Mexican American designer, it was important to me to use my creative voice to design a doll that celebrates the bright colors and vivid textures of my culture, as well as have the traditions I grew up with represented and celebrated in Barbie,”

©Mattel

Maebe said in a statement from Mattel. Additionally, Maebe hopes these dolls will help bring awareness to the 3,000-year-old celebration. He explained, “My hope for these dolls is that they’re able to bring more awareness to the Dia de Muertos celebration.” He continued, “The Dia de Muertos celebration is very important because it honors and pays respect to family and friends that are no longer with us. It is such a beautiful tradition and I love that Barbie is now honoring the Dia de Muertos holiday. I also know how important representation is in our community, and I wanted little girls to see themselves through this doll. Barbie has always been a doll that celebrates women and dreams and inspires girls. I am beyond grateful that Barbie is now celebrating traditions and cultures that mean so much to so many people.”