Discover Brad’s Pitt new rosé drink

Brad Pitt is taking a leading role in his next venture: ‘Fleur de Miraval rosé Champagne.’ The first Champagne is set to launch on October 15 with an ‘official price’ of $390 per bottle. The team behind the new house and label describes it as “not some new celebrity wine, but an authentic project of wine growers combining their expertise, skills and passion.”

After more than two decades as an actor, Pitt is now a rosé Champagne entrepreneur. It is well known that Oscar-winning actor loves wine. In fact, the actor and Angelina Jolie-together with Perrin family- have been working with the Château Miraval brand from their Côtes de Provence estate since the 2012 vintage.

This new business venture has been carefully developed with some extensive research and tasting. According to Decanter, the new rosé Champagne has been created by a leading cast of winemakers alongside Pitt and Jolie, co-owners of Château Miraval in Provence, following a five-year ‘secret’ project.

©GettyImages

Some facts for the aficionados and Champagne lovers:



The bubbly is a blend of 75 percent mature Chardonnay grapes and 25 percent young Pinot Noir grapes.

The wine is then aged on lees in the dark cellars in Le Mesnil-sur-Oger for three years before being released. Sippers can expect tangy notes of red currant and red raspberry, along with a delicate minerality imparted by the Chardonnay grapes.

“This project is, first and foremost, an artistic venture, because producing fine wines is a form of artistic creation,” said Famille Perrin. Only 20,000 bottles of Fleur de Miraval Exclusivement Rosé’s first edition will be released, which adds to the Champagnes exclusivity (and price). Cheers!