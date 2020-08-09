Lele Pons reveals favorite place in the world: see the stunning photos

Lele Pons loves engaging with her fans on social media. The latest question she posed to her 41+ million followers was “What your fav place?” The 24-year-old viral sensation asked it in the caption of a photo series she posted on Saturday, August 9, which showcased her own favorite spot: Miami. Rocking a mint green one-piece swimsuit, Lele embodied the city’s sun-drenched spirit. Rays of colorful makeup erupted around her eyes, exuding a vibrant effect that you frequently find in a Kesha music video. Why does Miami have this beauty’s heart? Keep on reading to find out!

©@lelepons ¡Bienvenidos a Miami!

“Why Miami?” a fan commented. Lele took the time to respond, citing that it’s “cause of the people and beaches.” As she recently told Glamour, “Miami is just another type of vibe… People-wise, I think Miami’s the best.”

One of the photos in her post captured her hometown’s radiance, flaunting a scenic sunset over the picturesque pool in her backyard. Fans will recognize the yard, as Lele has shared various looks at the space. About a month prior, the Venezuelan native said “adiós” to her Miami home, which she had opted to spend her 24th birthday at, so it’s lovely to see her back.