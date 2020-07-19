Salma Hayek gives rare tour of breathtaking backyard and it’s an animal sanctuary

Dear Salma Hayek , may we please quarantine with you? The 53-year-old star shared an exquisite virtual tour of her current backyard on Sunday, July 19, dubbing it “#sundayvibes” and “#farmlife.” Salma has been staying at a ranch for some time now, but this is the first detailed look at her farm digs. Though the exact location wasn’t revealed, we basked in the sheer beauty of the A-lister’s outdoor oasis. Boasting gorgeous gardens, stunning stonework and thriving animal life, the sprawling property seems to be an idyllic lockdown.

©@salmahayek Salma Hayek has been living the “#ranchlife”

Birds chirp melodically and a scenic mountainscape winks in the background as Salma captures the expansive land. She first zooms in on a trio of alpaca, roaming a fenced in space in the distance. They’re paralleled by a family of geese who seem to stare off at a pond just behind the wooden fence. The shimmering pond features a small grass island in the middle with horticulture that mirrors the A-lister’s earthy garden view.