Now, more than ever, we need more voices and fighters on the frontline like Paola Luisi and the Families Belong Together coalition. The mission for Families Belong Together? To permanently end family separations and detentions happening throughout the US. A daunting task, when you think about it, but Families Belong Together has brought together 250 different organizations, artists and activists such as Orange Is The New Black actress Diane Guerrero . Diane, who experienced a family separation at a young age (which she talks about in her book In The Country We Love: My Family Divided), supports Families Belong Together for the tireless work they do day-in and day-out.

Paola recently chatted with HOLA! USA for our HOLA! Uplifts series about all the things that makes her heart sing surrounding the uproar of Americans that are speaking out about “how systemic racism disproportionately impacts” our local communities, how she wants everyone to know that their contributions make them superheroes in their own right and what she hopes for the future.

©GettyImages Families Belong Together fights for a cause that hits close to home for actress Diane Guerrero

What was the mission and objective for launching Families Belong Together: Families Belong Together was founded to address the family separation crisis that saw thousands of children separated from their families during the summer of 2018. It’s a coalition of 250 groups that decided to band together to reunite children with their families. It took hundreds of local and national organizations to find the children in order to safely get them back to their loved ones.

How has Families Belong Together grown and evolved over the years? Since its inception, we’ve been able to partner with artists, activists and also launch a successful corporate accountability campaign led by our partner, MomsRising, that led to the divestment of billions of dollars from the private prison industry. We continue to shed light on the conditions within family detention centers, ongoing family separations and the rights of immigrant communities.

For you, what has been the best part of being working for Families Belong Together: The best part for me is seeing hundreds of thousands of people take action to demand we live up to our values as a nation. I think we’re seeing more of that now as we have a national conversation about how systemic racism disproportionately impacts our Black brothers and sisters.