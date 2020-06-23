Khloé Kardashian ’s daughter True Thompson has a lot of new friends. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave her followers a look inside of the two-year-old’s playroom and it’s full of color and My Little Pony. Khloé filmed her and Tristan Thompson’s little girl as she played with her new toys. In the videos, posted on her Instagram stories, little True can’t stop laughing as she gets surprised when one of the ponies makes a sound. “It’s laughing,” she quipped.

©@khloekardashian True Thompson adorably played with her My Little Pony toys

The fun didn’t stop there. True’s mommy panned the camera to another side of the room and showed off a number of My Little Pony toys stacked on her play Ice Cream shop. True’s playroom is a pretty pale pink, and it looks like she has various pony toys and food stations.

Pink seems to be little True’s favorite color as her mommy surrounded her by a series of pink balloons and dressed her in pink dress on her birthday. Khloé and True have been having some quality mother-daughter time during the Coronavirus pandemic and True has been offering a friendly reminder to her mom’s followers.