Lele Pons has gone the extra mile with her body transformation and has taken advantage of quarantine to tone up her figure. Recently, the Venezuelan singer showed up in her feed with her two-months full body transformation thanks to her personal fitness trainer, Diana Maux. Though Lele always knows how to show her best angles with her poses, this time she revealed a side-by-side before and after picture of her body changes. “RESULTS💪🏼 more than 2 months of hardcore workouts and diet with @dianamaux ! Feeling great ❤️ love you Diana!” exclaimed Lele on her post with her complete body makeover.

©@lelepons Lele Pons reveals her full body transformation

But her transformation required dedication and lots of resilience. In a recent video, Diana showed how she helped Lele achieve her body goals. From plank with knee tucks to jumps and squats, Lele was able to tone her abs with one-on-one training with Diana. The soon-to-be 24-year-old singer used Maux-glute bands and body-weight exercises to build muscles and strength. Diana specializes in personalized fitness training and customized diets with her clients. She is a personal trainer, fitness guru and chef challenging every client to achieve their ultimate body goal. And Lele’s new body shape is proof that you can do it too. Her training consisted of full-body, lower body and upper body four time a week only. Before transforming her body, Lele confessed she had bad eating habits, “Coca-Cola every single day, chocolate every single night with milk. That’s what I used to do every single day.” In addition, Lele substituted the milk for cashew or oat milk, celery and almonds for snacks and avoided meat and cheese.

According to her fitness trainer, Lele lost ten pounds in two months and reduced cellulite on her skin. Aside from modifying her diet, the Venezuelan comedian also revamped her lifestyle and maintained consistency in her workout routine.