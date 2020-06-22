Mónica Ramírez is the triple threat - activist, advocate and attorney – our generation can count on. As the founder and president of Justice for Migrant Women, Mónica’s organization is fighting to eliminate gender-based violence, secure gender equity and educate lawmakers about the types of threats female migrant farmworkers often experience. Her advocacy and powerful initiatives don’t go unnoticed, as many celebrities are well aware of her fighting for the rights of farmworker women. Among them are Wilmer Valderrama and Diane Guerrero , who have both worked closely with the social entrepreneur. “Monica has been a fierce leader who I want to protect at all costs and to elevate at all costs,” Diane tells HOLA! USA.

In addition to women, the attorney’s organization looks for the safety, anti-discrimination and anti-violence for child farm laborers. “We‘ve been working with her for years, but I think that in this moment this conversation of the farmworkers is bigger than it’s ever been because people are looking a lot at these essential jobs,” Wilmer points out. “The nurses, the doctors, the grocery workers, but before all that, there is a farmer picking vegetables who is keeping your mind at ease at home. They’re a big fraction of the ecosystem that creates the harmony we’re somehow engaging in while we’re quarantined, so that’s a big one.

Keep reading to learn more about Mónica’s wonderful initiatives and how you can help your communities as well.

©@mujeresxsrising Mónica’s organization gives a voice to migrant farmworker

What was the catalyst for becoming so active in all you do: “Growing up, my parents taught me that it was important to be proud of my culture and my family’s history as migrant farmworkers. They also taught me about social justice issues in the US, including problems confronting farmworkers, and the importance of giving back to the community. It was their influence and compassion that inspired me to do my work to educate people about the issues that migrant women face and the steps that are required to provide a safer, equal working environment for them. As I continue this work and push for equality, I always keep my family and culture at the forefront of my mind. It is what grounds me and keeps me centered on my mission.”

How has Justice for Migrant Women grown over the years: “Justice for Migrant Women is the result of my ongoing efforts to tackle the issue of sexual assault against farmworking women. I have scaled this project three times- from a state-based initiative for farmworker women in Florida to a national initiative for farmworker women and other immigrant women workers when I was working as an attorney at Southern Poverty Law Center to its current form- a stand-alone organization for farmworker women and all women who migrate for work.”