Modern lifestyles have put sleep on the back burner, not giving it the importance it deserves and considering it something that takes away from productive hours. According to experts in sleep medicine, the first 3 to 4 hours of sleep are the most important because that is when the growth hormone responsible for cellular regeneration is produced.

As Matthew Edlund, the author of the book The Power of Rest: Why Sleep Is Not Enough explained to Vogue that resting isn’t just about survival, but “deep, healthy sleep also helps us feel better, look better, and have a much better shot at living long and well.”

To get good sleep, it’s best to establish a few habits that will help you to get enough deep, healthy sleep.

©iStock A good day starts with resting well overnight

Prepare your environment



The room should be intended for sleeping. It should be well-ventilated and the mattress should be changed at a regular frequency.

To sleep, you should turn off all bright lights. This includes computers, tablets and smartphones as their lights keep our brains alert, steal sleep and prevent melatonin from being produced.

Keep a sleep routine



You’ll sleep best by synchronizing your biological clock with your natural sleep patterns. Try to go to sleep and wake up at the same time every day for seven or eight hours per night.

Follow a pre-sleep routine so your mind and body are ready to rest. They should be relaxing activities like reading a book, drinking herbal tea or stretching.

©Istock Chamomile is anti-inflammatory, anti-allergic, antibacterial and relaxing.

A cup of herbal tea before bed



Herbal tea will help you to relax. Chamomile, Valerian root extract with relaxing properties, linden, and mint are excellent options.

Take a bath



Let the water carry away the day’s stresses at night right before you go to sleep. You can take a shower or take it even further if you draw a bath with essential oils. Taking time for yourself during the day is extremely important in order to relax and let go of anxiety.