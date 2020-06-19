Not all the health and aesthetic benefits of working out are earned after spending long hours doing physical activity. This is the case for Salma Hayek, who has admitted several times on social media that she is no fan of long, mandatory workouts or dieting. So, how has she kept her amazing figure over the years?

Genetics have undoubtedly been kind to her, but the Mexican actress has also made compromises and frequently does brief restorative or Hatha yoga sessions, which emphasize breathing, relaxation and the use of bolsters and props, according to an interview with People. It’s a very popular practice among yoga and fitness newbies.

This discipline will help you improve flexibility, strength and muscle tone, and is great for relieving stress. That’s why we’ve created this list of five poses that may help get you into this practice and reap all of its benefits, just like Salma.

©Istock Shavasana is the perfect pose to start or finish your yoga practice with

So, create the ambiance… Head to your living room or a calm space and find some relaxing music—many streaming platforms have premade yoga playlists—a mat and a rectangular bolster (a pillow is a perfectly acceptable substitute). And remember that the key to this discipline is breathing: inhale and exhale slowly through your nose and try to always focus on your breaths.

Shavasana or corpse pose

Seek total relaxation by laying down on your back with your feet slightly separated. Let your heels rest on the floor and your feet fall slightly to either side. Your arms should be resting parallel to your torso with your palms facing up.

©Istock If you’re new to yoga, you can use a chair or a wall for support to get into Viparita Karani. Later, you can try it unsupported.

Viparita Karani

You should do this pose in front of a wall or chair. Lay down in front of a wall, lift your legs, and lean them against the wall. Your bolster or pillow should be under your hips. The idea is for it to keep your hips higher than your shoulders. Focus on your breathing. You don’t have to fully extend your legs. In fact, you should make sure not to overextend the knees. Inhale, exhale, and relax. This pose is said to rejuvenate and heal.