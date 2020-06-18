Juneteenth is not a new celebration. For decades, the national holiday has been recognized in the African American community. For many, June 19, is a day of celebration, education and commemoration. As of this year, states like Virginia has made the day an official holiday and New York’s Governor Cuomo has signed an executive order recognizing the holiday for state employees and will propose to make it a permanent state holiday. Many companies have also taken the vow to make it an official paid holiday for their employees.

The day marks a significant day in African American history, that has gone unknown by many parts of the world. This year, with the growing calls to bring awareness to racism and social injustices following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor , many are learning about the faithful day in June that changed the course of history for millions of enslaved Americans in Texas.

©GettyImages Juneteenth is marked by celebrations across the United States in honor of June 19, 1865

What is Juneteenth?

Many have confused the date as the day all slaves were freed – it’s not. June 19, 1865 marks the day that the Union soldiers, who were led by Major General Gordon Granger, arrived in Galveston, Texas with the news that the war had ended and that slaves were free in the state. This was two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. There are several explanations about how the state of Texas missed the memo. The most popular story is the one about a messenger who was murdered on his way to Texas to deliver the news of freedom. Another story says that the new was deliberately withheld by enslavers to maintain labor on the plantations and another is that the federal troops waited to reap the benefits of one final cotton harvest.