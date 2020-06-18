Jessica Alba’s trick to burn more calories with each step

Walking is a very healthy activity that can help you burn calories, stay in shape, clear your mind and take in a bit of fresh air. Jessica Alba is a strong supporter of this outdoor routine and to make her walks more effective, she’s added one small detail: ankle weights.

©@jessicaalba / YouTube / TikTok Jessica has shared on multiple occasions that she prefers working out with other people, because it’s more fun

Do weights really make a difference?

Working out with weights is a great way to boost strength and improve endurance in the legs and glutes, not to mention that it can help maintain bone density. Weights can be used at home on exercises focused on these specific areas as well as during outdoor workouts.

You can also wear these weights while doing squats with kicks, lunges, crossing side kicks, butt kicks, and high knees, among others.

You should know that it’s important you do these moves properly in order to prevent injury. Watch your posture and control your movements to make sure you get the most out of your workout while still being able to work out next time.



©@selenagomez Selena knows how to maximize her time, so she wore ankle weights during her walk around Disneyland

Not only the Honest Beauty CEO has been seen maximizing her walks, Selena Gomez was also seen wearing a couple of ankle weights as she enjoyed a stroll through Disneyland with her former co-star David Henrie.

Another celebrity who wears this fitness accessory to make her donkey kicks more intense is Hailey Bieber , and the results are self-evident: firm and toned glutes.