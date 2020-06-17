She launched shapewear brand Skims in 2019 but that doesn’t mean that Kim Kardashian just relies on tight undergarments for her well-sculpted figure. The mom-of-four also works out hard at the gym, and likes to show off the results in barely-there outfits and bikinis. Given the current lockdown situation, the business mogul has been taking advantage of her home gym – an impressive room geared up with just about every work-out machine around, from a Stair Master to a treadmill with plenty of weights and props.

©Instagram The mom-of-four starts her home gym sessions at 7am to set herself up well for the day

And she recently shared a photo of herself in a leopard print bikini, captioning the photo ‘quarantine workout’ and we can give you an idea of just what that workout consists of – so you can give it a go yourself! You may not be able to FaceTime your personal trainer like Kim does, or have access to fancy equipment but a lot of the exercises are doable without expensive accessories. If you do feel like splashing out on some new equipment then Technogym have some great options too, plus an instructor can guide you via the MyWellness App.

©Technogym Technogym’s Excite Run 600 is a great home gym treadmill and is available for $8,620

What Kim terms the ‘hardest’ workout of her life, admitting she couldn’t walk afterwards, consists of:

15 minutes on a treadmill (you could run around your yard or park)

100 weighted jumping jacks

4 rounds of in and out agility ladder squats

50 jump squats

10 weighted burpees

50 box jumps

