Taraji P. Henson celebrates her boldness with her latest hairstyle. The What Men Want actress revealed her natural hair texture with a bright red afro that speaks volumes and sends a powerful message to the African-American and Black community. “Hair that defies gravity!!! Hair that grows towards the heavens. #BlackandProud,” exclaimed Taraji on her post. This particular post comes after George Floyd ’s death and she encourages her fans to ‘rock your fro’. While this is one way that the mental health advocate is showing her support for the Black Live Matter movement, she has also been vocal in other ways about her thoughts on systemic racism and discrimination.

©@tarajiphenson Taraji P. Henson elevates her hairstyle with a bold and bright fro

The actress also shared another post with the song Say It Loud-I’m Black And I’m Proud by James Brown where she proudly uses a pick achieve a fuller and thicker look. This moment in time speaks volumes as it celebrates Black beauty in a time when the hair and makeup industry are being asked to ‘Pull Up Or Shut Up’ according to UOMA Beauty’s Sharon Chuter. Just like Taraji, Chuter is holding the companies accountable for Black employment representation. During the 1970s, Black men and women sported and styled their fro with a pick as a sign of resilience for Black culture and civil rights. The Hidden Figures actress took this moment to showcase her roots and patterns.

Aside from making a stand with her vibrant and bold styles, Taraji is known for her tutorials around styling natural hair with her very own line TPH by Taraji P Henson on social media . She recently showed her followers how to create a super easy passion twist. “This style is super low maintenance and lasts for about a month, so even though I’m hanging out at home this weekend at least I won’t have to think about my hair,” she added. The 49-year-old actress suggests to co-wash in between shampooing for a hydration rich cleanse and fortify hair before protective styling to maintain overall health and integrity.