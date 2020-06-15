Netflix is bringing together two powerhouse Spanish-speaking actresses to help bring to life their latest political thriller Wasp Network (La Red de Avispas). Cuban actress Ana de Armas and Spanish actress Penélope Cruz take centerstage in the story about the Cuban Five—Gerardo Hernández, Antonio Guerrero, Ramón Labañino, Fernando González, and René González—a group of men who seemingly defected from their native Cuba to the US with nefarious ulterior motives. Penélope plays the wife of pilot René González, while Ana brings to life the role of Ana Margarita Martinez the wife of Juan Pablo Roque: two women who had unknowingly married spies for the Cuban government.

©Netflix Penélope Cruz portrays René González’s wife Olga Salanueva

In the film, Olga Salanueva, played by Penelope, finds out that her husband René (played by Edgar Ramirez ) has been classified a traitor and stolen a plane to fly to Miami, FL, in order to defect to the US. Upon arriving to Miami, he eventually joins forces with undercover operative Manuel Viramontez a.k.a. Gerardo Hernandez ( played by Gaël García Bernal) and becomes part of the Wasp Network, a spy ring of South Florida Cuban exiles who are observing and infiltrating Cuban-American groups who they believe are looking to attack the socialist republic. Ana’s character sees her married off Juan Pablo Roque played by Wagner Moura (of Netflix’s Narcos fame), another Cuban spy that worked for the Castro government.