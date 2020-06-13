The eternal quandary of whether running or walking is better for weight loss, has been answered by Harvard. Running will help you burn more calories in less time, but walking is also a great form of exercise for most people. Though it may seem obvious that running burns more energy and is a more demanding form of cardio, there are important factors you should keep in mind to ensure you always view a good walk as a workout.

Both methods share a number of benefits:

Improved cardiovascular health

Lowered cholesterol

Lowered risk of high blood pressure and diabetes

Weight loss

Toned muscles, especially in the lower body

Both running and walking at a brisk pace are beneficial to your mental health. Walking helps bring inner peace and promotes relaxation, while running offers a kind of euphoria due to the challenge faced and overcome by the body. As with any physical activity, both running and walking offer a number of additional advantages that can make one activity more appealing to or appropriate for an individual person.

Running isn’t for everyone

That said, many people choose to go out for runs and there is an increasingly large legion of running enthusiasts out there whose bodies demonstrate the health advantages provided by running. However, there are conditions and illnesses that can make this activity less than ideal for everyone.

As it is a high-impact sport, it can cause injuries and problems for people with weak joints, who can wind up suffering arthrosis. It can also be harmful or painful for people with back problems. In these cases, walking is the best option to reduce risk.