It’s well known that squats and lunges are particularly effective when looking to tone the glutes. If you’re in the market for a new technique with equally great results, try Hailey Bieber ’s favorite exercise: the donkey kick .

The donkey kick is an exercise that allows you to feel your glute muscles (gluteus maximus, medius, and minimus) and hip flexors at work from the very first moment.

©@kevin1mejia This exercise strengthens the glutes and is great for your hips

Starting position: Get on all fours. Place your hands in line with your shoulders and your knees in line with your hips.

Keep your left knee on the ground and lift the right to the height of your hip, as if you were trying to tap the ceiling. Be sure to move with control. Engage your core muscles.

Lower the knee as close to the floor as you can without touching and repeat. Don’t forget that your abs should be engaged and your back and neck should be straight. Maintain your face and gaze directed at the floor to prevent neck injuries. Do at least 10 reps and change legs. Do at least three sets.

This is the simplest method. You can add in some variations: combine five full kicks with 10 with the leg lifted, i.e., hold your leg up and count to 10; or pulse your leg up and down for 10 seconds.