La Vida Inmoral De La Pareja Ideal (Tales of an Immoral Couple)

This Mexican film explores the dichotomies between sexuality and romance. Martina and Lucio’s teenage romance end in a high school scandal separating their lives until adulthood. Later in life, they reunite to tell the tale to their families.

G.B.F

G.B.F is a comedy that explores teenage drama, relationship dynamics and gender stereotypes while examining human sexuality. The title acronym stands for ‘gay best friend’ which becomes the film’s trendy piece.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Rocky Horror Picture Show is a 1975 classic film showing eccentric and unconventional characters with an outstanding musical production by O’Brien. Dr. Frank, a mad scientist and alien transvestite takes part in this musical adventure that has become a cult favorite.

Philadelphia

Academy Award-winning actor, Tom Hanks stars in this drama film as Andrew Beckett, a homosexual and AIDS patient hiding his status. This film examines AIDS and race discrimination while evaluating wrongful termination with employees in a company.