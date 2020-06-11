Looking through property sites and taking virtual tours of dream houses has kept many occupied during lockdown, however Ariana Grande has taken it one step further and snapped up a new pad! The newly built home designed by L.A.-based iDGroup cost the Thank U, Next singer $13.7 million – down a whooping $11.8 million from its original asking price of $25.5 two years ago. It’s located in the showbiz enclave Bird Streets neighborhood of Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, whose luxury dwellings have enticed the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio , Tobey Maguire and Keanu Reeves to snap up homes there.

©Realtor.com The modern property has stunning canyon and ocean views

The fantastic purchase, which can be seen at Realtor.com, is 10,000 square feet and has four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a fitness studio, comes a few months after she first started dating L.A. real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The two made their cute debut in her and Justin Bieber ’s Lockdown anthem Stuck With U. Whether Dalton was involved in the property deal, which was struck through , is unknown but his estate agent experience must have been useful to the star. The residence also boasts a wellness center and an office, as well as a bar and a wine cellar on the lower floor. Floor to ceiling windows let in a ton of natural light and the outdoor infinity pool is its stand-out feature.