This fall, students at the University of Texas at San Antonio will be able to dive into the life, influence and legendary career of the indelible singer Selena Quintanilla . Professor Sonya Alemán, who teaches under the Department of Race, Ethnicity, Gender and Sexuality Studies, created the course to help Latinx college students further their knowledge of their rich Mexican-American culture and history as well as see the influence that Selena had globally through her music. When asked what was her inspiration for the course, Sonya said, “[It was] a range of both personal investment and scholarly interests influence my desire to design and teach a course grounded in the remarkable career, legacy, and lived experience of Selena Quintanilla.”

The name of the course will be Selena: A Mexican American Identity and Experience, and it’ll cover things like Selena’s career, image, music, the Spanish language and Mexican American identity. Professor Sonya reveals that teaching this course is a dream come true for her as it is a topic that she is very passionate about. “This has been a dream for me for a long time because it engages the things that I already am interested in and have spent time studying, researching, writing and talking about,” she expressed. She also stated that Selena would be a great anchor for creating a course that tackled the topics of race, class and gender identity.

