Having toned muscles and a slender figure like Kendall Jenner is a dream for many women. Although the path to achieving it isn’t easy, you have to start off in the right direction. Thankfully, the top model’s trainer revealed a workout routine that will help you get a body that’s fit and toned, just like the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

Gunnar Peterson showed Women’s Health magazine how to do a full-body workout, consisting of just six exercises. And you can rest assured, he knows what he’s doing; not only has he trained Kendall and her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian , but he’s also worked with Kate Beckinsale and Charlize Theron , among other celebrities and competitive athletes.

©@kendalljenner Kendall Jenner showing off her slim and very toned figure

Don’t forget to warm-up first, for three to five minutes, and then you’ll be ready to start the routine.

Push-ups

Place the palms of your hands flat on the floor, at shoulder-width apart, supporting your feet on the tips of your toes, set hip-width apart. Bend your elbows to raise and lower your body, keeping your body straight at all times, and your abdominal area (core) tight (10 reps/6 sets).

Squats

This exercise is a must, especially for short routines. Stand up with your feet shoulder-width apart, flat on the floor, and slowly lower yourself into a squatting position, as if you were sitting down. Wait for a few seconds and stand back up. Try not to let your knees go in front of your feet (10 reps/ 6 sets). Remember, this is the best legs and glute exercise in the world!

Tuck jumps

Stand with your feet shoulder-distance apart. Jump as high as possible and bring your knees up to your chest. Try to keep your movement as controlled as possible. Keep your knees semi-bent as you land on the tips of your toes and repeat (10 reps/4 sets). This workout will help you burn calories, improve your resistance, and strengthen your lower body.