Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are switching neighborhoods and moving to a new $26 million Beverly Park mansion in an ultra-private neighborhood. The power couple currently lives in their 11,400 square-foot California villa in Beverly Hills, but it is time for a change. The America’s Got Talent judge and True Blood actor have invested in their new dream home in the mountains above Beverly Hills. The 17,000-square-foot property is sitting on 1.84 acres surrounded by a virescent landscape and refined lawns. This is definitely an upgrade from the Mediterranean-styled mansion they have lived in for the past eight years.

©Realtor.com Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello buy a new ultra-private property in Beverly Park

The custom Tuscan estate features six bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a secluded pathway with olive trees, a Mediterranean-inspired pool, stone fountains, a massive kitchen with marble counters, an outdoor kitchen for family gatherings, indoor gym, Venetian-style home theatre and a spacious entertainment room. Of course, Sofia and Joe will have new neighbors including Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kimora Lee Simmons, Mark Wahlberg, Rod Stewart and Paul Reiser. The gated residence belonged to fewer than five owners and was originally built in 1999. However, it was renovated by former Giants slugger Barry Bonds. Diana Chen, was the last owner who listed the marvelous residence to $30 million, but the couple agreed to pay $26 million.