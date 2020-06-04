The film is based on attorney Bryan Stevenson’s 2014 memoir Just Mercy: A Story Of Justice and Redemption. It follows the story of Bryan, played by Michael B. Jordan, as he takes on the case of Walter McMillian, played by Jamie Foxx. The movie tackles the topics of racial injustice and mass incarceration. WB recently announced that it would be streaming the movie for free on all digital platforms in the month of June in honor of George Floyd.

13th



Ava DuVernay dives into the complex history of racial inequality within the US and focuses primarily on the prison system. She takes a deeper look into the fact that the prison systems are are disproportionately filled with African-Americans.



If Beale Street Could Talk

This Academy Award nominated film, which saw actress Regina King win her first Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role, follows the story of a young woman and her family as they set out to prove her lover, childhood friend and the father of her child is innocent of a crime he did not commit.

The Hate U Give

Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall and Anthony Mackie lead the cast in a movie that tackles the topic of standing up for what you think is right. After witnessing the fatal shooting of her best friend at the hands of the police, Amandla’s character Starr must find her own path to revealing the truth and doing what is right.



The Color Purple

Danny Glover, Whoopi Goldberg, Margaret Avery and Oprah Winfrey lead the cast on a movie that follows the hardships and struggles that a Southern African American woman endured at the hand of her father and others for more than 40 years.

