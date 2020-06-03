The Brennan Center for Justice, located at NYU School of Law, was created in 1995 by the former law clerks of Justice William J. Brennan Jr., who believed that human dignity should be at the core of the common law. The center seeks to “strengthen democracy, end mass incarceration, and protect liberty and security.”

Donate here.

The Southern Poverty Law Center

The Southern Poverty Law Center was founded by civil rights lawyers Morris Dees and Joseph Levin Jr. in 1971 with the purposed of ensuring that the “civil rights movement became a reality for all.”



Donate here.

George Floyd Memorial Fund

©GettyImages Flowers, signs and balloons were left near a makeshift memorial to George Floyd near the spot where he died

This is the official GoFundMe fundraiser that was created by the family of George Floyd. It has surpassed its original goal of $1.5 million and raised over $11.9 million.

Donate here.

Campaign Zero

©Campaign Zero Campaign Zero provides resources on how address police violence at the local, state and federal levels

Donations to Campaign Zero will “support the analysis of policing practices across the country, research to identify effective solutions to end police violence, technical assistance to organizers leading police accountability campaigns and the development of model legislation and advocacy to end police violence nationwide.”

Donate here.

ActBlue Community Bail Funds

©ActBlue Community Bail Funds ActBlue Community Bail Funds is a safe and secure site that allows you to split your donations among several advocacy organizations

Easily split donations among 70+ community bail funds, mutual aid funds and racial justice organizers.



Donate here.

Colors of Change

©Colors of Change Colors of Change has 1.7 million members who work to promote its initiatives every day

Color Of Change is United States’ largest online racial justice organization. Through their campaigns and initiatives, they create powerful strategies to fight racism and injustice.

Donate here.

Communities United Against Police Brutality

©Communities United Against Police Brutality CUAPB is a Twin-Cities based organization that combats ongoing police brutality

Communities United Against Police Brutality was created to “combat police brutality from many angles, including political and legislative action, education, research, and providing services and support for victims and their families.”



Donate here.

The Committee to Protect Journalists

The CoPJ is a nonprofit organization promoting press freedom worldwide. They defend journalist’s right “to report the news safely and without fear of reprisal.”



Donate here.

Fair Fight

Fair Fight, established by Stacey Abrams, seeks to “promote fair elections in Georgia and around the country, encourage voter participation in elections, and educate voters about elections and their voting rights.”

Donate here.