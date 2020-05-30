Multi Grammy award-winning singer and song-writer Adele took to her Instagram for her 32nd birthday in May 2020 to thank people for their birthday good wishes. But it wasn’t just her grateful message that was noted, which also went out to first responders and essential workers during these difficult times, her physical transformation became a viral topic. The Rolling In The Deep singer has obviously lost quite a few pounds over the last several months and is now smiling confidently in couture mini dresses, showing off her knockout legs. It has been a slow transformation requiring a radical change in the British artist’s diet and lifestyle.

©@adele Adele has lost almost 40 pounds over this past year

The Sirtfood diet, Adele’s secret

According to People and The Daily Mirror, of all the diets currently out there, the Someone Like You singer chose the Sirtfood Diet; which consists of eating superfoods that are rich in proteins called sirtuins. These proteins help the body burn more fat, reduce inflammation in the abdomen, and boost metabolism.

©Istock Dark chocolate should be at least 85% cocoa

Staples

The singer-songwriter had to ditch foods like fish and chips for organic options: fruits like apples, blueberries, and citrus; and vegetables like kale, arugula, and red onions. You can also eat spaghetti and buckwheat, walnuts, parsley, olive oil, green tea, and spices, such as turmeric. Red meat is not allowed and should be replaced with turkey and chicken instead. The diet’s inclusion of dark chocolate, which gives the body a strong dose of antioxidants, deserves a special mention!