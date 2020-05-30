Khloe Kardashian’s firm booty and strong abs are the envy of many. On her show, Revenge Body, she encourages women to work towards getting the body they’ve always dreamed of. And there’s one routine in particular that people are keen to know about, given how amazing Khloe looks when showing off her perfectly-toned abdomen and glutes.

©@khloekardashian “Baby steps every day! Set small, realistic goals. Don’t set goals that are unrealistic. In the end, that will only get you discouraged and possibly have you give up.”

When it comes to losing weight and burning calories, most people spend lots of time and effort doing cardio, but according to the mom-of-one, the best way to get your ideal figure is through strength training: “It’s your ticket to a tight and toned body and a more efficient way to burn calories and lose body fat,” she told Shape.

Her trainer, Gunnar Peterson, who is also known for working with other celebrities like sister Kim, Jennifer Lopez , The Rock, and Kate Beckinsale , recommends starting with cardio, and then moving on to weight training. Luckily the entrepreneur has shared her favorite trainer-endorsed work-out sessions on social media for those wishing to emulate the KUWTK star.

©YouTube The star calls herself Khlo-Fit

How do you get buns of steel?

1. Pulsing Weighted Squat

To do this dynamic exercise you should start with a 10 to 12 pound dumbbell in each hand. Keeping your feet at hip-width apart, bend your knees and lower your butt toward the floor, placing your weight in your heels. Try to get your thighs as close to parallel to the floor as possible, and pulse twice before standing back up, squeezing your glutes again at the top. Do 10 repetitions.

2. Side lunges with 10-pound dumbbell

Do a side lunge routine of eight repetitions for each leg, immediately followed by eight skater jumps per leg.

How to get a flat tummy according to Khloé?

Khloé perhaps broke the record by getting a flat stomach just a few months after giving birth to her daughter True. Her favorite exercises for getting toned abs are those that involve the whole body, and balance is key. One of them is done on a Bosu Ball, where you have to keep your balance by flexing your core area or abdominal muscles.