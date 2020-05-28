Adriana Lima’s secret to a healthy body and mind is working out every day and consistency. As simple as it sounds, the Brazilian supermodel has been joining the 54D (54 Days) live workout that is keeping her in shape and healthy. She recently surprised her fans with a live workout alongside former professional soccer player Rodrigo Garduño who has been offering his at-home workouts out of his Coral Gables backyard. Aside from the former Victoria Secret’s Angel, others have joined the Miami-based fitness phenomenon including Latin singing sensation Fonseca, Yankees legend Jorge Posada and more. “From my own experience, the workout is what keeps me going, it keeps me positive. When I finish, I feel great. There were a few days that I didn’t do it and I felt so bad,” mentioned Adriana in the live video.

©GettyImages Adriana Lima has been doing the live workouts from 54D during quarantine

Though the supermodel has been in quarantine and lockdown, this hasn’t stopped her from doing her fitness routine. 54D is a results-based, 9-week training program utilizing high-intensity group training, discipline and commitment. The all-inclusive system is divided into three specialized areas including physical training, a custom nutritional plan and recovery therapy at a hefty price tag of $3,999 for 54 Days. But thankfully, the workout routines are now free every morning on Instagram Live. Adriana who has been joining the trainers every day has felt the challenge and reward.