Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are living their last memories at their first home as a married couple. The Beverly Hills mansion was purchased in 2014 for $10.2 million and is now selling for $14 million. The traditional three-story home is located in Coldwater Canyon in the neighborhood Beverly Hills Post Office and is the home where they have raised their two children daughter Wyatt Isabelle and son Dimitri Portwood. Though their life indoors and pre-Coronavirus are not much revealed on social media we can give you a sneak peek into their home. According to Page Six, the celebrity couple will be moving near BHPO area in a new titanic modern construction.

©@aplusk Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher first purchased their Beverly Hills mansion in 2014

The timeless residence nestled in Hidden Valley was built in 1999, and it features five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. There are other celebrity neighbors that have homes near the couple including Katy Perry, Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Kidman. The 7,351-square-foot abode has oak wood flooring with French doors that open to the backyard. Besides its 20th century style, the home also includes a cook’s kitchen, breakfast nook with a built-in banquet, formal dining room, wet bar and a beautiful mahogany-paneled office. Four of the bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms and closet for ultimate privacy.