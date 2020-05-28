Virtually travel to this royal-loved vacation spot this summer

The novel coronavirus might have put a damper on some people’s summer travel plans, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t take a trip from the safety of your home. If you’re looking to escape to a sunny destination, then look no further than the Maldives. HOLA! USA has found your virtual ticket to the royal-loved vacation spot. The small island nation in South Asia is known for its turquoise waters, white-sand beaches and luxurious resorts with overwater bungalows.

The Maldives has served as a getaway for royal family members over the years. Ahead of Prince William and Kate Middleton ’s 2014 royal tour of Australia and New Zealand, the then-parents of one enjoyed a romantic holiday in the Maldives sans their son Prince George . Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her family, husband Christopher O’Neill, daughter Princess Leonore , and son Prince Nicolas also paid a trip to the exotic destination in 2016, while Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited the Maldives in 1972 following a one‐month tour of Southeast Asia.

Now here is your chance to holiday like a royal for free by virtually visiting the Maldives via these 360-degree views of the islands provided by five luxury resorts. Simply click on the links below and use your mouse or mouse pad to take in the idyllic sights of the Indian Ocean and the resorts’ grounds.

Bon voyage!

1. Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

Escape here.

2. Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi

Find your virtual ticket here.

3. Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives

Travel from your couch to the beach here.

4. Heritance Aarah

No need to pack your bags for your trip here.

5. Adaaran Select Meedhupparu

Cocktails not included on your virtual trip (but encouraged if over 21) here.

Bonus: A live cam of One&Only Reethi Rah here!