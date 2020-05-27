Juggling work with childcare, household chores and working out is a common challenge for mothers. However, there are a number of stars who have demonstrated their ability to balance their busy lives with a bit of fitness. Eva Longoria is one of them. Since she became a mom, she hasn’t hesitated to share photos of baby Santiago acting as her gym buddy – especially since he turned one. This way, she can spend even more time with him while also keeping them both active, healthy and having fun.

©@evalongoria Foregoing the dumbbells, the artist picked her son up and started doing squats

Blake Lively is another celebrity mom who works out with her kids. She told Vanity Fair “On an average day on set, I probably woke up at 5:00 am, but mostly because I was doing mama duty with my girls: have breakfast with them, hang out with them, work out with them.”

“Instead of wearing a weight vest, I got to wear my children,” the actress added. Although she didn’t say exactly how literally her daughters take this job, it’s clear that she numbers with Eva among this group of famous mothers who work out with their kids. Model Gisele Bündchen has also been seen with her kids while doing yoga at home. She’s been known to share meditation routines with them as well.



©@gisele Gisele Bündchen enjoying a yoga routine in the company of her daughter Vivian

Another mom who works out with her kids is Shakira . While prepping for her fantastic Super Bowl half-time show, she posted a video on social media of her and her kids “sharing” a workout.

Although things may have gotten a little chaotic in that hilarious session, other mothers have a bit more luck exercising with their little ones. Such is the case of Hilaria Baldwin , who is able to get in her ab routine while baby Romeo crawls around her. She and her husband, Alec Baldwin , have four children together – the eldest is six and Romeo is turning two in May.