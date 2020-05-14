Dayanara Torres and Marc Anthony’s sons turn into Property Brothers with backyard makeover

Sons Cristian and Ryan take on a mini renovation at their home

BY
Loading the player...

 Dayanara Torres  and  Marc Anthony  are two celebrity parents that have raised two young gentlemen with tremendous skills — namely for home renovations. On Wednesday, May 13, Dayanara took to her personal Instagram to share a video of her sons  Cristian  and  Ryan Muñiz  donning their “Property Brothers hat” to help her with a small backyard makeover. The former Miss Universe 1993 was inspired by a dear friend of hers to set up a little garden for harvesting some yummies. At the beginning of the video, we see that she is planting coriander (aka cilantro) seeds, parsley seeds, tomatoes seeds, rosemary seeds and lavender seeds.

RELATED:

Marc Anthony shares rare photos with daughter Emme to celebrate her book deal and they are adorable

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez’s twins Max and Emme sing together in adorable new family video

 
More about
Read More